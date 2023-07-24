Is WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF (USMF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF (USMF) was launched on 06/29/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Wisdomtree, USMF has amassed assets over $266.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index is comprised of 200 U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors, value and quality measures, and two technical factors, momentum and correlation.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.28%.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.54%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

USMF's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 21.90% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) accounts for about 1.48% of total assets, followed by Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) and Oracle Corp (ORCL).

USMF's top 10 holdings account for about 12.23% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 6.26% and is up roughly 7.54% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/24/2023), respectively. USMF has traded between $34.15 and $39.86 during this last 52-week period.

USMF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 15.78% for the trailing three-year period. With about 200 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $45.70 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $316.93 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

