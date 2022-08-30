Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 02/23/2007, the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree, and has been able to amass over $714.86 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, EZM seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.38% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

EZM's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.52%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 20.70% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Ovintiv Inc (OVV) accounts for about 0.92% of total assets, followed by Organon & Co (OGN) and Nrg Energy Inc (NRG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 7.84% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -11.10% so far this year and is down about -6.42% in the last one year (as of 08/30/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $45.15 and $57.18.

The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 30.75% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 577 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) tracks Russell MidCap Value Index and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) tracks CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index. IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $13.20 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $15.97 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



