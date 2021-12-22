Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) made its debut on 02/23/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Wisdomtree, EZM has amassed assets over $809.18 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. EZM, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 23.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) accounts for about 1.04% of the fund's total assets, followed by Signature Bank/new York Ny (SBNY) and Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL).

EZM's top 10 holdings account for about 8.62% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 28.43% so far this year and is up about 29.05% in the last one year (as of 12/22/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.79 and $57.03.

The fund has a beta of 1.29 and standard deviation of 29.50% for the trailing three-year period, which makes EZM a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 458 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) tracks Russell MidCap Value Index and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) tracks CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index. IShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $14.89 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $15.41 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

