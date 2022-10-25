Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 02/23/2007, the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Wisdomtree, EPS has amassed assets over $596.84 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.08% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

EPS's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.97%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For EPS, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 22.90% of the portfolio --while Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 6.55% of the fund's total assets, followed by Alphabet Inc-Cl A (GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 28.07% of EPS's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF has lost about -18.04% so far, and is down about -13.59% over the last 12 months (as of 10/25/2022). EPS has traded between $38.39 and $50.92 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 24.47% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 502 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $50.69 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $97.32 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



