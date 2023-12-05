Is WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (WFHY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (WFHY) was launched on 04/27/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

WFHY is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $226.29 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs. WFHY, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index is a rule-based alternatively weighted Index designed to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. high yield corporate bond market that are deemed to have attractive fundamental and income characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.38% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

WFHY's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 6.14%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

When you look at individual holdings, Dish Dbs Corp 7.75% 7/1/2026 accounts for about 0.78% of the fund's total assets, followed by Ngl Enrgy Op/fin Corp 7.5% 2/1/2026 and Nationstar Mtg Hld Inc 6% 1/15/2027.

The top 10 holdings account for about 6.81% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 6.77% so far this year and it's up approximately 4.10% in the last one year (as of 12/05/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.17 and $46.19.

The ETF has a beta of 0.48 and standard deviation of 8.71% for the trailing three-year period. With about 450 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) tracks BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) tracks Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. IShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $10.64 billion in assets, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $17.14 billion. USHY has an expense ratio of 0.15% and HYG charges 0.49%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (WFHY): ETF Research Reports

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG): ETF Research Reports

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.