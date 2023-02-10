Is WisdomTree International Equity ETF (DWM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 06/16/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree International Equity ETF (DWM) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $580.50 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. DWM is managed by Wisdomtree. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree International Equity Index.

The WisdomTree International Equity Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.48%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.08%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Looking at individual holdings, Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) accounts for about 4% of total assets, followed by Novartis Ag (NOVN) and Nestle Sa (NESN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 15.99% of DWM's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 6.85% and is down about -5.54% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/10/2023), respectively. DWM has traded between $39.86 and $54.94 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.80 and standard deviation of 22.46% for the trailing three-year period, making it a low risk choice in the space. With about 1046 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree International Equity ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

IShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) tracks MSCI EAFE Index and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) tracks MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index. IShares MSCI EAFE ETF has $48.34 billion in assets, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has $95.90 billion. EFA has an expense ratio of 0.33% and IEFA charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

