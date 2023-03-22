Is WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 01/04/2010, the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the European Equity ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

HEDJ is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $1.36 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the European Equity ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the U.S. dollar.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.58% for HEDJ, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.49%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Stellantis Nv (STLA) accounts for about 6.31% of the fund's total assets, followed by Asml Holding Nv (ASML) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BBVA).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 22.36% of HEDJ's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF has added roughly 13.82% so far, and is up about 9.97% over the last 12 months (as of 03/22/2023). HEDJ has traded between $62.11 and $82.16 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 19.80% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 131 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the European Equity ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) tracks MORNINGSTAR DEV EUROPE TARGET MKT EXP ID and the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) tracks FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has $8.94 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has $17.10 billion. BBEU has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VGK charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the European Equity ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ): ETF Research Reports

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU): ETF Research Reports

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.