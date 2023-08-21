Is WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) made its debut on 07/13/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Developed Market ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

DEM is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $2.47 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed Market ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.63% for DEM, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 7.34%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Vale Sa (VALE3) accounts for about 5.64% of total assets, followed by Mediatek Inc and Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PETR3).

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF return is roughly 7.88% so far, and is up about 8.03% over the last 12 months (as of 08/21/2023). DEM has traded between $32.14 and $40.83 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.75 and standard deviation of 16.13% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 458 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed Market ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) tracks MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) tracks FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has $69.65 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has $71.43 billion. IEMG has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VWO charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed Market ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

