Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Winnebago Industries (WGO). WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.41. Over the past year, WGO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 4.16, with a median of 6.14.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is WGO's P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. WGO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2. Over the past year, WGO's P/B has been as high as 2.50 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.97.

Finally, investors should note that WGO has a P/CF ratio of 4.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. WGO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.67. WGO's P/CF has been as high as 9.34 and as low as 3.30, with a median of 6.45, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Winnebago Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WGO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

