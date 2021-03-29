Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WGO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Winnebago Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 1.16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WGO has returned about 23.42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 16.12% on average. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.73% so far this year, so WGO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track WGO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.