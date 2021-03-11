Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Winnebago Industries is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 28.07% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, WGO has moved about 35.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 12.41% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.85% so far this year, so WGO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

WGO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

