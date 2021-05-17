Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Winnebago Industries (WGO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Winnebago Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 22.33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, WGO has returned 27.44% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 24.53% on average. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.07% so far this year, meaning that WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

WGO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

