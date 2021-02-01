Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Winnebago Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 29.48% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, WGO has gained about 15.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 1.87% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Winnebago Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.75% so far this year, so WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on WGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

