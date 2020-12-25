Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Winnebago Industries is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 43.22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, WGO has moved about 23.33% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 21.47%. As we can see, Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.02% this year, meaning that WGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

WGO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.