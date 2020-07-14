Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Winnebago Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 101 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 7.78% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, WGO has moved about 11.36% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -7.91%. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.81% so far this year, meaning that WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

WGO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

