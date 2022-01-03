Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Winnebago Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Winnebago Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 51.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, WGO has gained about 25% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.8%.

In Weyerhaeuser's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Winnebago Industries is a member of the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, Weyerhaeuser belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved 0% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Winnebago Industries and Weyerhaeuser as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

