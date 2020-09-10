Is Wingstop (WING) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Wingstop (WING), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Wingstop is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WING is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING's full-year earnings has moved 21.71% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WING has returned about 53.07% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 32.81% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Wingstop is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WING belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.55% this year, meaning that WING is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

WING will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

