Is Wingstop (WING) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Wingstop (WING), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WING and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Wingstop is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WING is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING's full-year earnings has moved 21.71% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, WING has gained about 92.36% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 34.06%. This means that Wingstop is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WING belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.23% so far this year, so WING is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WING as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.