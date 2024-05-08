Is Wingstop (WING) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Wingstop (WING) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Wingstop is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING's full-year earnings has moved 18.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, WING has returned 55.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 10.1%. As we can see, Wingstop is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Williams-Sonoma (WSM). The stock is up 49.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Wingstop belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.2% this year, meaning that WING is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Williams-Sonoma belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #241. The industry has moved +14.4% year to date.

Wingstop and Williams-Sonoma could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

