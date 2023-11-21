Is Wingstop (WING) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Wingstop (WING) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Wingstop is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that WING has returned about 68.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.6% on average. This means that Wingstop is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Williams-Sonoma (WSM). The stock is up 58.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Wingstop belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that WING is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Williams-Sonoma, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #210. The industry has moved +29.8% so far this year.

Wingstop and Williams-Sonoma could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

