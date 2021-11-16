Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

WilliamsSonoma is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 15.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, WSM has returned 108.17% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.33%. This means that WilliamsSonoma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, WSM is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 61.78% this year, meaning that WSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.