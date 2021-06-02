Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has WilliamsSonoma (WSM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

WilliamsSonoma is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 42.62% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WSM has returned about 67.86% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.23% on average. This shows that WilliamsSonoma is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, WSM is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.34% so far this year, so WSM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WSM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

