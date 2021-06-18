Is Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM. This is because this security in the Retail – Home Furnishings space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Retail – Home Furnishings space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Williams-Sonoma is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past 30 days, current quarter estimates have moved from $2.17 per share to $2.52 per share, while current year estimates have moved from $9.59 per share to $11.57 per share. This has helped Allegheny to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Williams-Sonoma. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

