Is Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Willdan Group Carry?

As you can see below, Willdan Group had US$102.3m of debt at October 2021, down from US$116.1m a year prior. However, it also had US$4.81m in cash, and so its net debt is US$97.5m.

NasdaqGM:WLDN Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

How Strong Is Willdan Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Willdan Group had liabilities of US$107.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$102.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.81m as well as receivables valued at US$134.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$70.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Willdan Group shares are worth a total of US$379.7m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Willdan Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Willdan Group had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 15%, to US$358m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Willdan Group's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$16m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$12m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Willdan Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

