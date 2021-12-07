Is WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is WideOpenWest's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that WideOpenWest had US$1.12b of debt in September 2021, down from US$2.27b, one year before. However, it does have US$59.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.06b.

A Look At WideOpenWest's Liabilities

NYSE:WOW Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, WideOpenWest had liabilities of US$323.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.46b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$59.6m as well as receivables valued at US$49.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.67b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.68b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While we wouldn't worry about WideOpenWest's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.4 times is a sign of high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Notably, WideOpenWest's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 347% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if WideOpenWest can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, WideOpenWest's free cash flow amounted to 26% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

WideOpenWest's interest cover and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to grow its EBIT with ease. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think WideOpenWest's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example WideOpenWest has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

