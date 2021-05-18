Is White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE:WTM) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

White Mountains Insurance Group's (NYSE:WTM) stock is up by 3.6% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study White Mountains Insurance Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for White Mountains Insurance Group is:

17% = US$677m ÷ US$3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of White Mountains Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, White Mountains Insurance Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for White Mountains Insurance Group's significant 53% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared White Mountains Insurance Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.6%.

NYSE:WTM Past Earnings Growth May 18th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about White Mountains Insurance Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is White Mountains Insurance Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

White Mountains Insurance Group's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 0.8% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (99%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, White Mountains Insurance Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with White Mountains Insurance Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for White Mountains Insurance Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

