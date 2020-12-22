Is Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Whirlpool (WHR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Whirlpool is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR's full-year earnings has moved 42.62% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, WHR has gained about 26.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 14.16% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Whirlpool is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WHR belongs to the Household Appliances industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.38% so far this year, so WHR is performing better in this area.

WHR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

