Is Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Whirlpool (WHR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Whirlpool is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR's full-year earnings has moved 42.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, WHR has moved about 26.68% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 11.04% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Whirlpool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WHR belongs to the Household Appliances industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.63% so far this year, so WHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on WHR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.