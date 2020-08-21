Is Whirlpool (WHR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Whirlpool (WHR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Whirlpool is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR's full-year earnings has moved 26.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WHR has returned about 23.99% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.11%. This means that Whirlpool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WHR belongs to the Household Appliances industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.15% so far this year, meaning that WHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track WHR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

