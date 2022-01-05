Is WHIAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Have you been searching for a Mutual Fund Bond fund? You might want to begin with Ivy High Income A (WHIAX). WHIAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Delaware Investments is based in Philadelphia, PA, and is the manager of WHIAX. Since Ivy High Income A made its debut in September of 2003, WHIAX has garnered more than $1.82 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by John P. McCarthy who has been in charge of the fund since November of 2021.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. WHIAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 5.12% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.31%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of WHIAX over the past three years is 11.05% compared to the category average of 14.08%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 8.8% compared to the category average of 11.86%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.31, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, WHIAX has a positive alpha of 3.55, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, WHIAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.97% compared to the category average of 1%. WHIAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $750 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Ivy High Income A ( WHIAX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Ivy High Income A ( WHIAX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

