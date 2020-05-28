Is WFCMX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Government Mortgage - Intermediate fund might consider looking past Wells Fargo Coreblder Shares Series M (WFCMX). WFCMX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

WFCMX is one of many Government Mortgage - Intermediate funds to choose from. Government Mortgage - Intermediate funds focus on the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market. This market takes mortgages, packages them together, and sells off the pooled securities to investors. This particular category focuses on MBS that usually have at least three years to maturity, but less than 10, giving a medium risk and yield profile to funds here.

History of Fund/Manager

WFCMX is a part of the Wells Fargo family of funds, a company based out of San Francisco, CA. Wells Fargo Coreblder Shares Series M made its debut in February of 2009, and since then, WFCMX has accumulated about $810.36 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 3.28%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.66%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of WFCMX over the past three years is 4.44% compared to the category average of 3.08%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 4.24% compared to the category average of 2.93%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

WFCMX carries a beta of 0.76, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 0.07, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, WFCMX has 24.52% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 59.72% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of A, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, WFCMX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0% compared to the category average of 0.79%. WFCMX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Wells Fargo Coreblder Shares Series M ( WFCMX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Government Mortgage - Intermediate area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into WFCMX too for additional information.

