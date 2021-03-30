Is Weyerhaeuser (WY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Weyerhaeuser (WY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Weyerhaeuser is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WY's full-year earnings has moved 110.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, WY has returned 5.01% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14.37%. As we can see, Weyerhaeuser is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WY belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.50% so far this year, so WY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on WY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

