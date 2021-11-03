Is Weyco Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WEYS) Recent Performance Market's Way Of Responding to Its Mixed Financials?

Looking at Weyco Group's (NASDAQ:WEYS) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. Looking at its differing financials, we wonder if the market is focusing more on the company's negatives than on the positives resulting in the stock's drab performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Weyco Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Weyco Group is:

2.3% = US$4.4m ÷ US$188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Weyco Group's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Weyco Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 17%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 23% seen by Weyco Group was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Weyco Group's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.8% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:WEYS Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Weyco Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Weyco Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55%) which is pretty normal, Weyco Group's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Weyco Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Weyco Group. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Weyco Group.

