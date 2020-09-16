Is West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

West Pharmaceutical Services is one of 902 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST's full-year earnings has moved 18.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, WST has returned 89.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.55% on average. As we can see, West Pharmaceutical Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, WST belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.53% so far this year, so WST is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on WST as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.