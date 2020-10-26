Is West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

West Pharmaceutical Services is a member of our Medical group, which includes 931 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST's full-year earnings has moved 5.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, WST has gained about 87.54% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.33%. This means that West Pharmaceutical Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WST belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.62% so far this year, so WST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track WST. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.