Is West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$471 and falling to the lows of US$402. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether West Pharmaceutical Services' current trading price of US$429 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at West Pharmaceutical Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is West Pharmaceutical Services worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that West Pharmaceutical Services’s ratio of 51.89x is above its peer average of 43.68x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Life Sciences industry. In addition to this, it seems like West Pharmaceutical Services’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from West Pharmaceutical Services?

NYSE:WST Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. West Pharmaceutical Services' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WST for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

