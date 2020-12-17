Is Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth R6 (EKJFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Large Cap Growth fund? Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth R6 (EKJFX) is a possible starting point. EKJFX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

EKJFX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

EKJFX is a part of the Wells Fargo family of funds, a company based out of San Francisco, CA. Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth R6 debuted in December of 2012. Since then, EKJFX has accumulated assets of about $1.04 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 16.86%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 22.48%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of EKJFX over the past three years is 21.16% compared to the category average of 14.96%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.31% compared to the category average of 12.81%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.11, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 1.61. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, EKJFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared to the category average of 1.04%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, EKJFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Overall, Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth R6 ( EKJFX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth R6 ( EKJFX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Your research on the Large Cap Growth segment doesn't have to stop here.

