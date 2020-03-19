Is WEC Energy Group (WEC) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of WEC Energy Group (WEC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

WEC Energy Group is one of 119 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WEC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC's full-year earnings has moved 0.34% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, WEC has returned 13.34% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 21.42%. This means that WEC Energy Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WEC belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 65 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.55% this year, meaning that WEC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track WEC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

