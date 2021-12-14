Is Weakness In Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.1% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Winnebago Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Winnebago Industries is:

27% = US$282m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Winnebago Industries' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Winnebago Industries has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 26% net income growth seen by Winnebago Industries was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Winnebago Industries' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.9%.

NYSE:WGO Past Earnings Growth December 14th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Winnebago Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Winnebago Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Winnebago Industries' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 12%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 88% of its profits. So it looks like Winnebago Industries is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Winnebago Industries has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 8.2% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Winnebago Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

