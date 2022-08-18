Is Weakness In Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vista Outdoor's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vista Outdoor is:

40% = US$497m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.40 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Vista Outdoor's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

To begin with, Vista Outdoor has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Vista Outdoor's considerable five year net income growth of 59% was to be expected.

We then compared Vista Outdoor's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 33% in the same period.

NYSE:VSTO Past Earnings Growth August 18th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Vista Outdoor fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Vista Outdoor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Vista Outdoor doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Vista Outdoor's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

