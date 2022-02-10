Is Weakness In Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.1%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ultra Clean Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ultra Clean Holdings is:

12% = US$100m ÷ US$840m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ultra Clean Holdings' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Ultra Clean Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 18%. Although, we can see that Ultra Clean Holdings saw a modest net income growth of 16% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then performed a comparison between Ultra Clean Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:UCTT Past Earnings Growth February 10th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ultra Clean Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ultra Clean Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ultra Clean Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ultra Clean Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

