Is Weakness In Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) has had a rough week with its share price down 4.9%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Standex International's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Standex International is:

12% = US$61m ÷ US$499m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Standex International's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Standex International's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This probably goes some way in explaining Standex International's moderate 6.7% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Standex International's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.6% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:SXI Past Earnings Growth August 29th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Standex International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Standex International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains 75% of its profits), it seems that Standex International is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Standex International has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Standex International's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

