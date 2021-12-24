Is Weakness In SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 3.5% over the past month, it is easy to disregard SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study SL Green Realty's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SL Green Realty is:

13% = US$729m ÷ US$5.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of SL Green Realty's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, SL Green Realty seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.6%. Probably as a result of this, SL Green Realty was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared SL Green Realty's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.0%.

NYSE:SLG Past Earnings Growth December 24th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SL Green Realty is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SL Green Realty Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

SL Green Realty seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning the company retains only 49% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Moreover, SL Green Realty is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 50%. However, SL Green Realty's future ROE is expected to decline to 1.7% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that SL Green Realty's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

