Is Weakness In Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sharps Compliance's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sharps Compliance is:

20% = US$12m ÷ US$63m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sharps Compliance's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Sharps Compliance seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Sharps Compliance's exceptional 88% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sharps Compliance's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:SMED Past Earnings Growth December 8th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sharps Compliance's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sharps Compliance Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Sharps Compliance doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Sharps Compliance's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

