Is Weakness In Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Omega Flex's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Omega Flex is:

38% = US$25m ÷ US$65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Omega Flex's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

First thing first, we like that Omega Flex has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Omega Flex was able to see a decent net income growth of 10% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Omega Flex's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.6% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:OFLX Past Earnings Growth October 5th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Omega Flex fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Omega Flex Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Omega Flex has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 52%, meaning that it is left with only 48% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Omega Flex has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Omega Flex's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Omega Flex's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

