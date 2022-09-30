Is Weakness In MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 15% over the past month, it is easy to disregard MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on MKS Instruments' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MKS Instruments is:

18% = US$555m ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MKS Instruments' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, MKS Instruments seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 19%. This certainly adds some context to MKS Instruments' moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MKS Instruments' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 26% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:MKSI Past Earnings Growth September 30th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if MKS Instruments is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is MKS Instruments Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In MKS Instruments' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 13% (or a retention ratio of 87%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, MKS Instruments has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 7.1% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that MKS Instruments' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

