Is Weakness In Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.5%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Merck's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Merck is:

38% = US$17b ÷ US$43b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Merck's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

To begin with, Merck has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Merck's considerable five year net income growth of 26% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Merck's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:MRK Past Earnings Growth August 10th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Merck's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Merck Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that it keeps only 36% of profits) for Merck suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Merck is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 37% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Merck's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

