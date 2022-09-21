Is Weakness In Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 20% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Matson (NYSE:MATX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Matson's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matson is:

66% = US$1.4b ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.66 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Matson's Earnings Growth And 66% ROE

To begin with, Matson has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 29% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Matson's considerable five year net income growth of 52% was to be expected.

We then compared Matson's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 71% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:MATX Past Earnings Growth September 21st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Matson fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matson Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Matson's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 80% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Matson has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Matson's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

