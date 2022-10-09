Is Weakness In Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Marcus & Millichap's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marcus & Millichap is:

24% = US$171m ÷ US$717m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Marcus & Millichap's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Marcus & Millichap has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Marcus & Millichap's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Marcus & Millichap's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Marcus & Millichap's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Marcus & Millichap Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Marcus & Millichap's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 6.0% (or a retention ratio of 94%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

While Marcus & Millichap has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Marcus & Millichap's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

