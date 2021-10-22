Is Weakness In John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at John B. Sanfilippo & Son's (NASDAQ:JBSS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.1% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to John B. Sanfilippo & Son's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for John B. Sanfilippo & Son is:

25% = US$60m ÷ US$242m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that John B. Sanfilippo & Son has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for John B. Sanfilippo & Son's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared John B. Sanfilippo & Son's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.3% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:JBSS Past Earnings Growth October 22nd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

John B. Sanfilippo & Son's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14% (implying that it retains 86% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 15%. Still, forecasts suggest that John B. Sanfilippo & Son's future ROE will drop to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with John B. Sanfilippo & Son's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

